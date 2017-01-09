New born baby found abandoned in Durban

A new born baby was found abandoned at Commercial Towers Building in Durban on Monday.

Chris Botha for Netcare 911 said that paramedics were called to the scene where a newborn baby boy was found in a rubbish bin on the second floor toilet.

“Paramedics arrived and found the newborn wrapped in two black plastic bags and then dumped into a rubbish bin”, said Botha.

The advanced life support paramedic and his team worked fervently to stabilise the child that was deprived of oxygen.

After the child responded to the treatment, the medics then transported the baby to a hospital in Durban for further care.

The case is been investigated by KwaZulu-Natal police.

-Aviwe Maxheke