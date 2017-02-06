New boy Masango happy to reunite with Baxter

IN HIS first media interview yesterday, new SuperSport United midfielder Mandla Masango was as evasive as a politician, failing to answer basics questions about his early return to the PSL. The midfielder, who joined SuperSport on a six-month loan from Randers FC, gave credence to growing perception that he could not adapt to unfamiliar conditions in Denmark. Asked if he is planning to return to Randers when his loan expires, Masango said: “Only time will tell, for now, my focus is here at SuperSport.” The Bafana Bafana midfielder would also not be drawn on the reasons for his return just two years after leaving the country.

“There are factors I won’t say now, there is a lot of things which inspired me to come back. I’m just happy to be here and play football and compete again. “It has nothing to do with the financial decision, you will know when the time is right.”

In his defence, the 27 year old said the prospect of working with former coach Stuart Baxter at SuperSport inspired him to join them. “What motivated me was to work with Baxter and my former players from Chiefs at SuperSport,” Masango said. “It was good, I enjoyed myself in Denmark. I had a great time there and experienced a lot of things. I did my best, that’s why I won the player of the season last year.” Baxter said he will try to bring the best out of Masango like he did before at Chiefs.

“When we were together at Chiefs, Masango was a promising player. I actually thought he was excellent at training but weak in games,” Baxter said. “But I just thought he needed two or three things in his game to rely on. One was his movement, he needed to penetrate and to make runs behind people. There was a role in defending, so he didn’t feel like he needed to do that and decision making with the ball. We gave him the right conditioning and he felt better.”

Baxter also feels his squad is now balanced as they look to win the league title this season. “We are happy to bring Masango because he gives us more of a winger type and we don’t have a player like him. “Thuso Phala is different from him because he is powerful. I think we got a quite of good balance now.”

nevillek@thenewage.co.za

-Neville Khoza