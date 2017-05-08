The president of SAFA ​​Danny Jorda​a​n has been appointed as the new ​chair of CAF Marketing and TV Committee .

SAFA has made the announcement on Monday on their twitter ​​@B​a​fanaBafana. Jordaan who is also the vice-​chair of ​the ​Club Licensing Committee serves at the CAF executive committee where he was elected this year.

Meanwhile Jordan who has been SAFA President since 2013 is currently out of the country on CAF and FIFA commitments and is expected upon his return to officially unveil and introduce the newly​-appointed Bafana Bafana Head coach Stuart Baxter to the public .Jordaan also served in the 2010 organizing committee when the country hosted the FIFA ​W​orld ​C​up .

Whereas the Zambian former international footballer Kalusha Bwalya​,​ who also serves at the CAF executive committee​,​ was appointed as ​chairman of the CAF Technical and Development committee.​

​Byala is also the FIFA 2010 ambassador and has had a very decorated career, he stand as Zambia’s second-most capped player and second all-time top goalscorer.​ ​Byalya also served as the Football Association of Zambia president before he lost the FA presidency to Andrew Kamanga in 2016 .

Byala showed his gratitude on his twitter on Monday, @KalushaPBwalya “Proud to have been appointed as Chairman of the #CAF Technical and Development committee @CAF_Online,”

-TNA Reporter