New chambers to open

The city of Johannesburg’s new stateof-the-art council chambers costing R340m is scheduled to open in March.

The 3000m² development, which is about 70% complete, is part of a multibillion-rand office space optimisation programme, which seeks to contribute to the transformation of the city through accelerated output, land development, economic growth and service delivery.

The building was developed by the Johannesburg Property Company’s (JPC) development manager Alan Dinnie who said that the council chambers and precinct offices will be consolidated and turned into a hub around which seven regional offices will be clustered.

“The decision to build the new council chambers was taken because there was not enough space in the existing facility to accommodate the increasing number of councillors as well as members of the public and the media,” Dinnie said.

The new facility, which has been billed as an “iconic African chamber”, will accommodate 361 councillors and 158 members of the public and journalists.

Dinnie said the drum-shaped, fully paperless and soundproof chamber will have a people’s square where meetings will be held in a transparent and visible manner.

“Another important feature in the precinct will be a garden of remembrance.

“The chambers will also have a golden roof and glass plates to resemble the city of gold. They will be environmentally friendly, bright green, with six translation booths, acoustic-draped ceilings, a TV screen and top-of-the-range cameras,” Dinnie said.

About 40 small and medium enterprises as well as cooperatives registered under the Jozi@Work programme were involved in the construction of the facility as subcontractors.

The company invited artists and the public to submit drawings, paintings and prints that told unique stories about their communities and history.

Their winning designs will be translated into wooden totems to be placed inside and in the entrances of the chambers.

The winners were awarded cash prizes of R5000 each “but the greatest prize was the overwhelming sense of pride in seeing their work memorialised”, Dinnie said. The project was meant to have been completed by August last year but construction took longer than anticipated.

“When we started we had wanted the first council meeting after the 2016 local government elections to be held there,” Helen Botes, CEO of JPC, said.

