New charges for coup plotter

The charges against Elvis Ramosebudi, accused of plotting to assassinate up to 19 cabinet ministers has on Tuesday been changed to “incitement to commit murder.”

The change comes after Ramosebudi made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Previously Ramosebudi was charged with conspiracy to commit murder after he was arrested by the Hawks in Midrand, Johannesburg last Wednesday.

According National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phini Louw the decision to change the charge came as a result of the evidence they have gathered since the previous court appearance.

“There is a clear indication that the charge should be changed to incitement from conspiracy because when you say a person has conspired to commit a crime obviously there should be a person or persons who conspired with him to commit the crime. ”

On Tuesday following a late start to proceedings Ramosebudi’s case was postponed until Friday, 5 May.

The 33-year-old suspect is believed to be the founder of two organisations – the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance and the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime which are suspected of planning a coup by assassinating a number of South Africans including President Jacob Zuma and others implicated in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State capture report.

During his previous court appearance, his mental health was called to question by the state which described his actions, which include approaching listed companies asking for money to commit a crime while using his personal details, as ‘not normal’.

However representing Ramosebudi on Tuesday his legal representative Motebang Ramaili said he was focused on getting bail for his client and would look into a psychiatric evaluation at a later stage.

