A new video of Victor Mlotshwa being forced into a coffin has emerged. The video was played today in court for the first time in the presence of the victim, lawyers and the judge. Victor is heard begging for his life in this new video.

This is the second video of Mlotshwa being forced into a coffin by Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson. The duo threatened to pour petrol on him and set him alight.