New Eskom board announced

Government has on Saturday announced 13 new Eskom board members. The announcement of the new board members comes after President Jacob Zuma, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba met on Friday to address urgent challenges at the energy parastatal.

The company has been facing several challenges, including a weak financial position, declining revenues and governance failures.

The new board will consist of:

1. Mr Jabu Mabuza as Chairperson

2. Mr Sifiso Dabengwa

3. Ms Sindi Mabaso-Koyana

4. Mr Mark Lamberti

5. Prof Tshepo Mongalo

6. Prof Malegapuru Makgoba

7. Ms Busisiwe Mavuso

8. Ms Nelisiwe Magubane

9. Dr Rod Crompton

10. Mr George Sebulela

11. Dr Pulane Molokwane

12. Dr Banothile Makhubela

13. Ms Jacky Molisane

Government also recommended the appointment of Phakamani Hadebe as the Acting Group Chief Executive with immediate effect.

The board has been been instructed to appoint a permanent CEO.

The board also instructed to immediately remove all Eskom executives who are facing allegations of serious corruption and other acts of impropriety, including Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh.

Government has also called upon all Eskom employees and other stakeholders who may have evidence of wrongdoing to report it to the law enforcement agencies so that culprits can be brought to book.

-TNA Reporter