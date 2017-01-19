New inhaler to help asthma patients breathe

A new device is set to bring relief to millions of South Africans who suffer from obstructive airway diseases such as asthma. Pharmaceutical company Cipla yesterday announced the launch of its innovative inhaler called Synchrobreathe.

Paul Miller, CEO of Cipla Medpro, the third largest pharmaceutical manufacturer in South Africa, said that the incorrect use of inhalers as well as nonadherence to treatment are major contributors to the poor levels of asthma control in South Africa. The 2014 Global Asthma Report showed that South Africa has the highest age-adjusted asthma death rate per million population.

It is estimated that about 300 people in every million South Africans died from asthma every year from 2001 to 2010. “Our device is simple to use and eliminates coordination challenges, which is an issue among South African patients who use inhalers, Synchrobreathe will also reduce the time that healthcare providers spend in teaching patients the correct way to use an inhaler.”

-Thelma Ngoma|thelman@thenewage.co.za