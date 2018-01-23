New minimum wage for farm, forestry workers

The minimum wage for employees in the farm and forestry sector will increase by 5.6%.
The Labour Department made the announcement on Tuesday.
Department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said the new minimum wage would come into effect on 1 March until 28 February 2019.
The wages will increase as follows:
Monthly: R3 001,13 to R3 169,19
Weekly: R692,62 to R731,41
Daily: R138,52 to R146,28
Hourly: R15,39 to R16,25
“The wages are for employees who are working nine hours a day,” Thejane said.
-TNA Reporter