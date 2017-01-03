New year of death for SA

The New Year got off to a terrible start in SA’s fight to stop violence against children, with the country mourning the violent death of two infants in separate shootings – one in Gauteng and the other in the Western Cape.

The Ocean View community in the Western Cape held a night vigil last night for six-month-old Zahnia Thorne Woodward who was killed when a stray bullet struck her during violence believed to be gang related on Friday.

The tragedy happened about 5.30pm in Daffodil Circle. Four other victims, aged between 19 and 24, were also wounded and taken to the hospital in an apparent drive-by shooting that sent terrified residents scuttling for safety.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk, confirming the incident, said Ocean View police arriving on the scene were informed that four victims, aged between 19 and 34, who were also shot were transported to a nearby hospital and the six month old had died.

“Sterling investigations by the organised crime unit led to the arrest of a 31-year-old suspect in Houtbay. The investigations continue and police have opened a murder and attempted murder case,” Van Wyk said. Zahnia’s mother, Cindy Woodward, poured out her grief on Facebook.

Her poignant posts gave a glimpse into her anger at those who had robbed of her only child. “I want them to pay for taking my entire world away from me. Right now I fear no gangster in my community because there is nothing more they can take away from me.

My little sweet happy angel. I’m not just going to let you Gangsters go on living a peaceful life. “May ur conscience bother u for all ur life!!! I have so much anger hurt hate questions. If i have to make a stand all by myself i will but u will be reminded by me as her mother of what u took from me!!! No weapon formed against me shall prosper!!! Enough is enough,” the grief stricken mother wrote.

In the second case, a two-year-old child was shot and wounded on New Year’s Eve during an armed robbery on the R55 at Olivenhoutbosch in Tshwane, but died later at the Kalafong Hospital. Police had not released the child’s name at the time of going to print.

“After shooting the infant, the suspects then robbed the parents of cellphones and cash. Police are appealing to members of the community in Olievenhoutbosch to isolate these criminals and report their whereabouts to the police,” Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said.

He said four other victims were shot and wounded, it seems by the infant’s killers. Two were shot during other armed house robberies where household goods and cellphones were stolen while another two people were attacked by the suspects while they were driving near a local tavern on New Year’s Eve.

