New Year raids net 50 suspects

More than 50 people, arrested during the mass festive Operation Lockdown at the weekend are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court today.

Police spokesperson Const Peter Kareli said the two-day operation was aimed at ensuring a safer new year weekend for Free Staters and visitors to Bloemfontein.

He said the multidisciplinary approach operation was headed by the Parkweg cluster commander, Maj-Gen Moeketsi Sempe, and other stakeholders such as home affairs, Mangaung metro health inspectors, the traffic department and SARS.

“Suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from rape, assault with intent for grievous bodily harm, house breaking, possession of suspected stolen property, possession and dealing in drugs and possession of dangerous weapons among them.

“Those arrested included five illegal immigrants from Nigeria for drugs worth an estimated R30000 and three Lesotho nationals for possession of suspected stolen property from an armed robbery incident that took place the night before,” Kareli said.

He said two Cameroonians were also arrested for selling illegal and imported liquor from Ghana at a hair salon near the taxi rank.

“Two illegal taverns were also shut down and thousands of litres of liquor confiscated. Also eight shop owners were arrested after they were found to be selling fireworks without permits.

“One second-hand goods shop and two other businesses were also shut down after they were found to be operating without a licence. The businesses were also selling counterfeit cigarettes and clothes. Two cars were impounded because their vehicle identification numbers were tampered with,” Kareli said.

He said six butcheries were visited in the CBD and three of them were issued with health notices while five loudspeakers were confiscated for noise pollution at another shop.

“Roadblocks were held at all entrances and exits of the City of Roses and motorists were cautioned for driving without engaging their seat belts and unroadworthy cars were impounded,” Kareli said.

In Welkom, a road block on the R34 road between Kroonstad and Odendaalsrus on Friday saw people and cars searched.

Welkom cluster commander Maj-Gen Apaphia Modise said 1018 people, 332 cars, 33 trucks were searched and 23 notices of traffic related offences valued R9500 were also issued.

She said motorists were cooperative and understood why the road block was conducted.

“I am very proud of cluster members and the provincial traffic department for projecting a professional image during this road block.”

BECKER SEMELA

