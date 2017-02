New Zealand made 207-7 after being sent into bat in the rain-shortened first one-day international against South Africa in Hamilton on Sunday.

In a match reduced to 34 overs a side, Kane Williamson top scored with 59 while the not out batsmen Colin de Grandhomme (34) and Tim Southee (24) put on 51 in 23 deliveries in a late boost to the score.

For South Africa, Chris Morris took four for 62.

-AFP