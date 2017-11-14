Newborn rescued from pit toilet in Limpopo

A newborn baby has been rescued from a pit latrine toilet in Limpopo.

Limpopo Emergency Services received a call on Tuesday morning after a baby was heard crying inside the pit in the Matlala Mangwai village.

Provincial health department spokesperson Thabiso Teffo said that after cleaning and checking the vital signs, the baby was found to be in good health.

“The baby has been transferred to W F Knobel Hospital for observation,” Teffo said.

The South African Police Service is investigating the incident.

-TNA Reporter