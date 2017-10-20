Newly appointed communications Minister defends President Zuma’s reshuffle

Newly appointed communications Minister Mmamaloko Kubayi says service delivery work will not be affected by the cabinet reshuffle done by President Jacob Zuma.

Kubayi said people who were moved around were political office bearers, not officials, so service is not hampered.

“We need to take into cognisant that service delivery work doesn’t get affected because we have professional public service that is operating,” Kubayi said.

She also said that she was happy with her new role at communications department, adding that issues at her department and that one of telecommunications were familiar.

President Jacob Zuma announced his reshuffle on Tuesday Morning, axing Sacp boss Blade Nzimande as Higher Education Minister. Nzimande is replaced By Prof. Hlengiwe Mkhize as the new Minister.

Kubayi is one of the MP’s who defended the Nkandla matter at the Parliamentary committee, which was established to look at the former Public Protectors recommendations on the cost that was used to upgrade his homestead.

In March Kubayi was appointed a minister of energy before being moved to Communications on Tuesday.

