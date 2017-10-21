Neymar a mentor for Mbappe at PSG says Marquinhos

Neymar will do more for Paris Saint-Germain than the former number 10 Ronaldinho and has been key to the younger new recruit Kylian Mbappe, the club’s vice-captain Marquinhos has told AFP.

Marquinhos and Neymar were on the same gold medal-winning Brazil team at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the defender believes the striker’s leadership skills will be an important factor in the club’s success this season.

“He’s a wonderful player. When it’s a big game that’s when he shows the most character, the best attitude,” Marquinhos said of the 25-year-old Brazilian superstar who joined PSG for a world-record 222 million euros ($261.5 million) in the close season.

“He likes to take charge of things and he loves a boiling atmosphere,” said the central defender ahead of PSG’s trip to Marseille for a Ligue 1 grudge match Sunday with the capital outfit top on 25 points and OM third on 17.

“I know Neymar well and know he loves this kind of game,” said Marquinhos.

The 23-year-old Marquinhos, who is in his fifth season at PSG and has played over 20 times for Brazil, says Neymar’s role as mentor to the 18-year-old Mbappe will also be helpful.

“Neymar knows how important he is for Kylian, as Messi was important for him, as Ronaldinho was important for Messi.

“Kylian is an adorable guy, and the two of them hit it off straight away,” said Marquinhos of the dazzling striker who arrived from Monaco a few weeks after Neymar.

“Even if they don’t speak the same language, on the pitch you can see how well they get on.

“Both of them are capable (of winning the Ballon d’Or). The main thing is that it’s magnificent to have the pair of them here,” said Marquinhos.

Ronaldinho, the Brazilian superstar of his time, played for PSG from 2001 to 2003.

Qatar-owned PSG recruited Mbappe from Monaco just before the transfer deadline last month on an initial loan deal which is set to be made into a permanent move next year for 180 million euros.

