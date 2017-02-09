NFSAS funds more first-time applicants

National financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) confirmed on Wednesday that up 175 348 students have received financial aid to further their studies at any of the 26 public universities for 2017 .

In the statement released by the scheme they reported that this includes 67 875 first-entering students and 107 474 returning students .

NSFAS Spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said that even though NSFAS application closing date was 20th January, some universities are still in the process of concluding their examination.

“ We therefore expect these numbers of funded students to increase,” said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo outlined that while the allocation for grants to those applying for the first time was a priority.

“ We have agreed with the universities that while the allocation of grants to first-time entering students was a priority, the management of returning students must be coordinated to ensure that the universities can immediately accept and register NSFAS returning students if they meet the following criteria,” Mamabolo said.

Meanwhile operations at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) in the Eastern Cape were halted on Tuesday after students protested over the state’s student financial aid scheme .

WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo confirmed that students at Buffalo City campus and Nelson Mandela campus had removed university staff from the buildings demanding that the university register students who did not have NSFAS confirmation for funding.

The aid scheme says with at least 9 976 applicants whose applications were unsuccessful, as they did not meet the NSFAS financial eligibility criteria.

“Students who are unsuccessful may appeal by submitting the “Appeals Form” before a pre-determined closing date in order to be considered by the Appeals Committee ,” said Mamabolo.

TNA Reporter