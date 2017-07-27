NHLS strike to cause relapse in patients

Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) Limpopo Provincial Manager, Moses Makhomisani says the strike has the potential to reverse progress made in the HIV treatment programme.

Makhomisani called on all parties involved in the strike dispute to immediately to find a solution, as the strike might cause a relapse in patients.

This is after National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) employees are on their second day of strike regarding they are salaries scale. The strike is also joined by the diagnostic pathology services such as blood tests, including for HIV are affected.

However, yesterday Shabir Madhi said the Laboratory Services will operationalise contingency plans to mitigate the risk of compromising the lives of South Africans dependent on the Public Health Sector.

The NHLS board also alluded that the biggest challenge they were facing as the organisation was non-payment by Provincial Departments of Health for laboratory services rendered by the NHLS and that the biggest defaulters being the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Health Departments.

-TNA Reporter