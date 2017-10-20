Nivea advert under fire for being racist

First, it was the #DoveAd labelled racist, now an advert by Nivea which suggests that a black model lightens her skin using the moisturiser has caused a social media outcry.

Using the #PULLITDOWN the advert featuring former Miss Nigeria Omowunmi Akinnifesi suggests on the video that her skin is “visibly fairer”. Her skin seems to lighten as she applies it.

As society grapples with colourism, a social phenomenon which prizes fairer skin, and activists encourage women to be proud of their natural skin tones, the advert has sparked outrage.

In a statement, however, NIVEA said: “We have recently noted concerns on social media by some consumers regarding our NIVEA Natural Fairness Body Lotion communication in Ghana. We would like to emphasise that this campaign is in no way meant to demean or glorify any person’s needs or preferences in skin care.”

“As a global leader in skin care has developed a safe product that contains natural ingredients and UV filters, which protect the skin from long-term sun damage and premature skin-ageing as well as reduce the sun-induced production of melanin, which, over time, can lead to an uneven skin tone.”