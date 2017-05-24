NMB deputy mayor ordered to leave council meeting

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has criticised the behaviour of the Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani.

Bobani was on Tuesday asked to leave the council meeting by speaker Jonathan Lawack including the opposition parties.

In a statement released by DA leader Mmusi Maimane, the party condemns in the strongest terms the actions of councillor in the sitting of the Nelson Mandela Bay Council.

“His actions are completely unacceptable and are against the very spirit of our coalition agreement, during the discussions we held last night to resolve the conflict in the Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Disruption erupted when Bobani refused to leave the meeting, he aggressively responded: “I am not going anywhere, I’m the deputy mayor. Unless you want to collapse the meeting.”

Bobani accuses speaker Lawack of abusing his power that is when he was asked to leave the meeting.

“It has become clear that councillor Bobani is not committed to governing for the people of NMB, and instead seeks to continue his disruptive and divisive behaviour which is unbecoming of a deputy mayor,” said Maimane.

He added : “In almost every way possible, Cllr Bobani has acted to undermine the coalition government in the Bay, and his behaviour requires that stern action must be taken against him,” he said.

The meeting was adjourned unexpectedly when Lawack refused to continue the meeting until Bobani and another councillor who had interrupted him leave the meeting.

DA chief Werner Senekal asked for an adjournment till party whips come together to organise their members in the interest of progress.

“As the DA, our first responsibility is to the voters of NMB and we must protect the coalition government’s ability to deliver quality services to residents, we cannot allow one man to hold the people of the to ransom,” said Maimane.

The coalition agreement between Athol Trollip’s DA and Mongameli Bobani’s UDM has been in Choppy waters.

Bobani has been accusing the DA of not following the rules in terms of hiring, this was as a result of the different interpretation of the law in relation to the appointment of the city manager. He believed the appointment was unlawful.

“We therefore insist the United Demotratic Movement (UDM) takes urgent and immediate action against Cllr Bobani, and that this matter be resolved so that the council meeting can reconvene and get on with the business of delivering services to the people of Nelson Mandela Bay,” said Maimane.

TNA Reporter