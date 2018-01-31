No evidence of corruption, says Multichoice

PAY TV giant Multichoice yesterday dropped a bombshell following its internal investigation when it said it had decided that it would not be appropriate to renew news channel ANN7’s contract when it comes to an end on August 20. Last August, Lodidox owner Mzwanele Manyi bought Gupta-owned ANN7 and The New Age for R450m. However, in a jam-packed media briefing yesterday, Multichoice CEO Calvo Mawela announced that it would drop ANN7 from its bouquet and would then be open to proposals for a new blackowned news channel to run in the same slot.

“Following the review of the Multichoice internal audit and risk committee into its relationship with ANN7, it became obvious that mistakes had been made and that has affected the company’s image and led to public mistrust,” Mawela said. “Although the board’s investigation into its contracts with ANN7 found we had made some mistakes in dealing with the then Gupta-owned news channel, we did not turn up any form of corruption.”

Mawela stressed that there was no evidence of corruption or any illegal activity and that strong measures would be put in place to avoid the same mistakes happening in the future. “However, we acknowledge that we should have looked into the controversies around ANN7 before public concern was raised. As a result we will not be renewing ANN7’s contract, instead a new tender will be issued looking for a new black-owned news channel,” he said.

Mawela also said that the R25m upfront payment made to ANN7 was neither abnormal nor unusual as it was an advancement on a renegotiated contract. He said the company would make a call for proposals from interested media groups very soon. “Multichoice was facing mounting scrutiny over its contracts with ANN7 as well as the SABC and has been facing accusations that it tried to buy influence with the government through the contracts, to hold sway over the digital TV migration and set-top box saga.

“What baffles me is the fact that eNCA news channel was paid far more than both ANN7 and SABC, but no one raised the issue. “We were not captured and have never been part of state capture at all,” he said. When asked about the jobs at risk at ANN7, he said that since the decision was out in the public space, those employed by ANN7 could explore other opportunities for their careers.

He also said they had a meeting with Manyi about their final decision regarding ANN7 and he accepted their position. Bob van Dijk, Naspers CEO, said the allegations surrounding Multichoice and ANN7 caused him a great deal of concern and as a result these controversies made them decide to not renew the contract.

“We are comfortable with the findings and stand by them. The investigation was taken by qualified non-executive directors with assistance from specialist external individuals when the need arose,” he said.

bernards@thenewage.co.za

-BERNARD SATHEKGE