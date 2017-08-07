No extra security ahead of motion of no confidence debate

Parliament has announced that no extraordinary security measures will be taken ahead of tomorrow’s motion of no confidence debate.

“Parliament wishes to reiterate that no extraordinary security measures have been planned for Tuesday when the National Assembly is scheduled to consider the Motion of Confidence in President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Jacob Zuma. Procedures usually in operation, for entry of media and the public to the Parliamentary precinct and the National Assembly Chamber, will be in operation tomorrow,” said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo in a statement.

Mothapo was debunking claims published in the City Press that Parliamentary Protection Services employees held meetings along with the State Security Agency, the SA Police Service and the Presidential Protection Unit to beef up security for tomorrow.

According to Parliament, the meeting was held to prepare for the 2018 State of the Nation Address.

Meanwhile, sources close to Parliament said Parliament had invested in the “white shirts” which acts as the national assembly’s protective service, in case violent behaviour occurs.

Samu Nkomo of G4S security told The New Age that backup security had been put in place to protect the house of Parliament and “specific” individuals in case of physical threats.

The intensified security comes after a threat audit had been conducted by Parliament ahead of the vote of no confidence debate tomorrow.

The threat audit found that a few possible dangers could occur on Tuesday, some of which could be directed at the staff of the national assembly or members of the executive.

Outside the national assembly, there will be two marches tomorrow, one organised by the ANC’s Dullah Omar region and the other by opposition parties. The ANC march will

be in support of democracy and the other one will be to demand President Zuma quits.

SAPS said it was operationally ready for the marches, adding that its operational intelligence and security structure will swing into operation today.

-TNA Reporter