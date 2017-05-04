No help for boy who ‘fell from bakkie’ and died, court hears

The Coligny Magistrate’s Court has on Wednesday heard how two men accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy did not assist him after he fell from the back of a bakkie.

The two Pieter Doorewaard‚ 26‚ and Phillip Schutte‚ 34, are accused of murdering Matlhomola Mosweu on April 20. The two men claim that Matlhomola Mosweu had stolen sunflowers and they had placed on the back of their van to take him to police.

The pair have denied that they murdered, saying his death was an accident.

On Tuesday, the pair, during an urgent bail application argued here was not enough evidence to hold them.

The state argued against their release.

So far investigating officer Brigadier Clifford Motame Kgorane and charge officer Jeremiah Modisane have given evidence, according to reports.

Modisane has told the court that the two gave him the address where Mosweu lay unconscious but said they were too busy to accompany him to the scene.

“On the day of the incident they reported what had happened but said they needed to go somewhere for another job and couldn’t go to the scene with police,” said Modisane.

When the police arrived at the scene they found that here was blood coming from Moswe’s nose and ears. An ambulance was called for the boy but the boy died in hospital.

It is also heard that there was a witness to the crime who was in now witness protection.

The witness told police that he had seen Doorewaard and Schutte push Mosweu off the bakkie.

He stated that he accused asked him what he saw. He was then offered alcohol and walked to the dam at gunpoint.

Magistrate Makgaola Foso criticised the defence for demanding access to postmortem results when it had chosen to file an urgent bail application.

The crime has split the community with black residents saying the death was a race crime.

