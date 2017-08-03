No moratorium on prospecting and mining rights, says DMR

The Department of Mineral Resources has responded to claims that it is already implementing a proposed moratorium saying the report is false.

Earlier today the Chamber of Mines issued a statement alleging that the moratorium on the granting of any new applications for prospecting or mining rights had been implemented on despite the closing date for comments being tomorrow.

According to DMR, Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has taken no decision to implement and the Chamber is misinformed.

“The notice gazetted by the Minister of Mineral Resources on the 19th of July 2017 calls for all relevant stakeholders to make representations to the Minister on the implications of and modalities surrounding the wording of the moratorium, if one is deemed necessary and appropriate after having received any and all such written submissions,” reads a DMR statement.

“The Minister will then be in a position to make an informed decision, taking into account the needs and interests of all South Africans. The Department will receive written submissions until tomorrow, the 4th of August 2017.”

However, an urgent interdict application brought by the Chamber to prohibit the implementation of the moratorium is scheduled to be heard in the High Court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Zwane has called on mining industry stakeholders to engage directly with him and not rely on rumours, which create confusion.

-TNA Reporter