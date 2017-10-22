No panic for Bucs coach

ORLANDO Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is not pressing any panic buttons yet despite his side failing to register a win in their last four games.

Following a goalless draw against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday, the Buccaneers have only collected three points from a possible 12.

They have recorded three draws against Polokwane City, Platinum Stars, and Chiefs while suffering a 1-0 defeat to reigning Absa Premierships champions Bidvest Wits in the process.

Sredojevic feels his side have been playing well since they are rebuilding the team and that their main problem is failing to convert the chances they create, something which he is working hard on.

Pirates have only scored seven goals in nine matches with only a few players to have found the back of the net with Thamsanqa Gabuza three, Thabo Qalinge two, Bernard Morrison one and Thabo Matlaba scoring the other.

“Yes it is true that we have not won in the four matches but at this moment I’m not at all worried,” Sredojevic said.

“I believe that we have a new set-up, that we want to build our house after four months in a way that we look at how we want to play.

“The last four games we had dominated, the only thing that was missing is the issue of converting what we have been creating.

“The league is a marathon and sometimes you have some bad patches but what is important is that you are picking and collecting and if we continue with the same performances, we will start to get wins.”

Against Chiefs on Saturday, Pirates dominated and created enough chances to win the match but were let down by poor finishing.

Having collected 11 points from their first five matches and three in the next four, Sredojevic believes they will catch up those lost points.

“Yes, from the first five games we got 11 points, we don’t have any problem with performance or creating, we have a problem of converting,” Sredojevic said.

“In a way, we are convinced that confidence and performance presented will lead to the breakthrough and reclaim what we have lost in these matches.

“I believe that we are on a good track with our performance.

“We just need to add an important aspect of finishing and we will reach there.”

Pirates’ next match is against Golden Arrows in the Telkom Knockout last 16.

NEVILLE KHOZA

