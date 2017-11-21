‘No plan B for Sassa-Post Office deal, we will deliver’

Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Sassa, Jeff Radebe says there are no alternative plans except to ensure that the Concourt order is implemented come next year.

“Our contingency plan is to ensure everything is in place to provide the social grant services by April 1, 2018.”

Radebe was briefing a joint sitting of parliaments standing committee of public accounts (Scopa) and the Portfolio Committee on Social Development regarding progress made in compliance with the Constitutional Court ruling on the phasing out Cash Paymaster Services.

According to Radebe a detailed implementation protocol plan of how Sassa and the Post Office plan to collaborate will be submitted to the IMC on 6 December.

Once the implementation protocol has been signed between the two entities a project plan will then be submitted to Concourt by Dec 8.

Radebe said the implementation protocol allows for Post office to provide, the holding account for social grants, special disbursement accounts, card production and distribution services. Also the opening of accounts, card issuance to new beneficiaries and biometric authentication.

The IMC chair did, however, express that the implementation protocol is subject to affordability.

“There is a deadline of November 24, where the Post Office will deliver with the cost-effectiveness of the plan.”

Scopa chairperson, Temba Godi, expressed to the IMC that he remained skeptical of the timelines stated by Radebe saying there seemed to be a lack of timelines and costing in the Sassa and Sapo agreement and the deadlines were “worse than tight”.

However, Radebe said the implementation protocol is an “over-arching” agreement which forms the basis of the collaboration between the Post Office and Sassa.

