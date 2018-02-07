‘No room for DA’s motion of no confidence’

THE programme for the first quarter of the year for the provincial legislature was finalised and adopted a week before the opposition DA made a submission to table a motion of no confidence in Premier Ace Magashule, the office of the provincial ANC chief whip said.

This means the DA’s request would not be feasible.

The DA last week requested the legislature to hold a special sitting where it planned to table the motion.

Spokesperson for the office of the chief whip, Phiwe Mathe, this week confirmed the receipt of the motion of no confidence.

However, the programming committee of the legislature, which decides on the formal programme that informs the activities, said there was just no room for the special sitting.

“Owing to the tight programme of the provincial legislature and also the legislative commitments informed by the programme of national

Parliament, it would not be feasible to convene an urgent meeting of the multiparty whips committee to attend and discuss the matter,” Mathe said.

“In light of this, we thus view this motion as another obscenely politically opportunistic stunt by the DA which is overly concerned by what the impact of the renewed hope which South Africans have in the ANC post the 54th national conference.”

Mathe said the insinuation that Magashule did not want to vacate his office despite having assumed a new political role which requires him to be at the headquarters of the ANC on a full-time basis, exposes the depth of the political crisis which the DA finds itself in.

Mathe said this would be another frivolous motion which would yet again fail to remove the ANC as a popularly elected majority party in government.

DA provincial leader Patricia Kopane said they were surprised with the latest developments.

She said they did receive an acknowledgment letter from the speaker Mamiki Qabathe and they were still awaiting her official response relating to their request.

“We have not received any information from the speaker so what you are talking about is news to us.

“As far as we are concerned, our request is being processed and we await the response from the speaker,” she said.

The party said it wanted the motion to be tabled before the state of the province address on February 20 in Parys because they didn’t want Magashule to address the legislature.

The move follows a raid by the Hawks a fortnight ago at the premier’s offices and agriculture department as part of its investigation into the allegations of fraud at the Vrede Dairy Farm.

Kopane said they would seek clarity from the speaker.

MICHAEL TLHAKUDI

