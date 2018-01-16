No state capture arrests yet

INVESTIGATIONS into state capture involving Eskom and consultancy companies Trillian and McKinsey are continuing although no warrants of arrest have been issued so far, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said yesterday.

Spokesperson Luvuyo Mafaku confirmed a “preservation order” had been obtained by a court to secure an amount of R1.6bn that was allegedly illegally paid to Trillian and McKinsey.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) denied arrests were imminent. Spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said they were awaiting a directive from the NPA.

Mulaudzi said there was mischievous reporting by a newspaper regarding “so-called impending arrests”.

According to Mulaudzi, some investigations have not yet been concluded and pronouncements of a possible arrest would only be made after the process has been completed.

The application for the preservation order was brought in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, which allows assets of defendants in criminal cases – or people who have yet to be criminally charged – to be preserved pending the outcome of their prosecution. The assets in question are alleged to have been acquired with the proceeds of crime.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) falls under the NPA.

The parliamentary inquiry into Eskom will resume on Tuesday and former Eskom acting CEO Mathsela Koko and former CFO Anoj Singh are expected to appear.

Motshekga said the parliamentary committee was assured that no stone would be left unturned to ensure criminals were stopped in their tracks and did not benefit from crime.

A spokesperson for McKinsey said on Monday it had not received formal communication about the preservation order.

“As we have said before, we will return the fee we earned from the Eskom turnaround programme (R1bn) no matter what,” the spokesperson said.

McKinsey will cooperate with South African authorities, he said.

McKinsey launched its own investigation into its handling of the partnership with Trillian and says it ceased working with the firm in March 2016. When contacted in November by Reuters, Trillian denied any wrongdoing.

FutureSA convenor Mandla Nkomfe yesterday welcomed the AFU action against Trillian and McKinsey.

“We are finally seeing the state starting to take action against entities embroiled in questionable deals that have simply extracted funds from our country’s coffers,” he said.

SISANDA MADWANTSI

news@thenewage.co.za