No support for DA in bid to dissolve parliament

It appears that the Democratic Alliance (DA) does not have the support of opposition parties in its bid to dissolve parliament with both the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Congress of the People (Cope) not supporting the move.

Just days after pulling together a united coalition of opposition parties in its failed bid to oust President Jacob Zuma through a motion of no confidence vote, the DA is seemingly failing to attract similar support for its bid to force early elections.

“We need to think carefully. There is no point undertaking a project that has no prospect of success,” said Cope president, Mosiuoa Lekota.

Lekota said the opposition should only proceed with the motion if they have the support of a significant number of African National Congress members otherwise the motion will be a futile exercise.

He added that they have since asked for a meeting with the DA where they could discuss the matter as a collective of opposition parties.

“We have to have some good reason to believe that if we call for anything like that, it has prospects of success. Just to call, again and again for motions of no confidence which create drama and no results, is not useful,” said Lekota.

Meanwhile, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa also said they would not support the DA because they currently have different priorities.

“Of immediate importance to the UDM is the state of readiness of the IEC to oversee the 2019 General elections,” said Holomisa.

“The IEC must move with speed to ensure that the voters roll is cleaned and correct addresses of the electorate are factored in as directed by the court,” he added.

Holomisa called on the government to provide the IEC with the R300 million budget shortfall it requires.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu yesterday described the DA’s response to the defeat of the no confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma as “an attempt at regime change”.

“This planned motion shows that the DA does not respect the electorate of South Africa and has no regard for the will of the people as expressed through the outcomes of the 2014 general elections when 62% of the electorate gave the ANC a mandate to govern.

“We will defeat this planned motion as we have defeated all other attempts by the opposition to overthrow our popularly elected government,” Mthembu said.

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema said if his party had more than 51 members, they were going to quit Parliament and dissolve it.

According to reports, Malema said that the Democratic Alliance did not need to pass a motion, they could just resign. He further said it showed that DA was bluffing.

“You don’t need a motion DA, you can do it alone. If EFF had more than 51 members, we were going to do it alone. Stop bluffing.”

–Siphiwe Mchunu