#NoConfidenceMotion August 8, 2017 0 12 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet #NoConfidenceMotion 1 of 16 Anti-Zuma protesters march ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town, South Africa, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings Thousands of people demonstrate during a march organised by a broad-based coalition called #UniteBehind, to place pressure on MPs to vote for the removal of South African President Jacob Zuma (not visible) before a no-confidence vote by parliament, on August 7, 2017 in Cape Town. A coalition, including members of most of South Africa's political opposition parties, churches, unions, and other civic organisations marched on August 7 calling for the removal of president Jacob Zuma. Zuma faces increasing opposition, even within his own party, the ruling African National Congress (ANC), about his connection to the Gupta family of businessmen, and South Africa's downgrading by financial rating agencies. / AFP PHOTO / RODGER BOSCH Anti-Zuma protesters, civil society groups and faith communities march against President Zuma, in Cape Town, South Africa, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings Pro-Zuma supporters march to show support for President Zuma, in Cape Town, South Africa, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings Anti-Zuma protesters, civil society groups and faith communities march against President Zuma, in Cape Town, South Africa, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings Anti-Zuma protesters, civil society groups and faith communities march against President Zuma, in Cape Town, South Africa, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings Opposition supporters march ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town, South Africa, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings Anti-Zuma protesters march ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town, South Africa, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings Anti-Zuma protesters march ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town, South Africa, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings