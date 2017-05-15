Nombona’s career growing fast

With theatre, film and TV roles coming thick and fast, award-winning actress Zola Nombona has become one of the fastest rising actresses in the country.

Last year, the Matatiele-born actress won her first South African Television and Film Award (Safta) for her role in the made for TV film Ingoma. She followed this up with another win this year, winning a Safta for best actress in a TV comedy for her performances in Forced Love, proving her versatility in the process.

The actress has been roped in as Matilda in the iconic stage production, The Suit, a Can Themba classic which opened on May 5 and runs until May 28 at The Market Theatre. Speaking to The New Age, Nombona said she is excited but nervous about going back to theatre after several years on TV screens.

“I haven’t been on stage in a long time. I have been focusing on TV so I am still a bit rusty,” Nombona said.

The Suit was first performed by Sello Maake Ka Ncube, Stella Khumalo, Job Kubatsi and Alistair Dube. It will again have an all-star cast for this revival carefully selected to deliver this timeless story to entertain and provoke a new audience, with Siyabonga Thwala of Isibaya taking the role of Philemon, Matilda’s husband.

“I play the role of the leading lady married to Philemon. It is an emotionally loaded character. I am so grateful to actually have been given this role because it challenged me emotionally.

“Also playing alongside giants such as Siyabonga Thwala and the rest of the cast was a pleasure as everything was just professional and we connected.”

The 25 year old said the transition back to theatre was hard because her focus had shifted to TV for a long time. She has also been praised for her work on TV programmes such as the ground-breaking drama series Lockdown, which took the country by storm. She said she is still working on several TV projects but admits that theatre has brought back the hunger she had when she started out.

“Thanks to the amazing cast, they have helped a great deal and I have found my feet again. As someone who is theatre trained, this project brought back the excitement and hunger to excel.”

Nombona, who broke into the acting scene as Shado on the SABC 1 drama series Intersexions, said she loved playing alongside Siyabongwa Thwala and other cast members. She said everyone on the production team was helpful and professional. Having played the role of Roxanne on e.tv’s Zbindiwe for more than three years now, the actress said she is still identified by many of the drama series’ fans as Roxanne.

“I feel validated and honoured when fans react to the character, Roxanne. It affirms and validates the work we do as actors when people identify with the character. I believe Z’bondiwe is such a beautiful story to be told.”

Nombona, who won her first Safta at the age of 24, said she is humbled by the accolades she continues to receive through her work.

“It is exciting to be appreciated, honoured and celebrated. It is reassuring to know that my decision to study drama was not at all in vain.

“It proves also that as an actress, I am functioning in an industry filled with uncertainty.”

NONTOKOZO GXUMISA

arts@thenewage.co.za