Nominee for Tshwane’s top cop to be announced

The Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Solly Msimanga, will on Wednesday announce the nominee for the Chief of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) in terms of section 56 of the Municipal Systems Act.

This follows the vacancy left by Stephen Ngobeni earlier this year.

“We are optimistic that Council will confirm this nomination and we can continue to make the progress we have already made thus far to deal with the pressing issues which include, but are not limited to, drugs and drug abuse, cable theft, by-law enforcement and the protection of the city’s land and assets,” said Msimanga.

Msimanga will also reflect on the annual crime stats for the City of Tshwane as released by the Police Minister on Tuesday in Parliament.

“It is common cause that when there is a change in leadership there will be changes in the City for the purposes of stabilising the administration and as such we would like to assure our residents that keeping them and their property safe is still at the apex of our agenda and that the departure of the Police Chief is in the best interests of stabilising the City so we may provide better services to all our people,” said Msimanga.

