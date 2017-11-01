‘Noncompliance is war’

THE failure of 50 JSE-listed companies, including the JSE itself, to comply with employment equity rules in the workplace amounted to a “declaration of war on the government and the Department of Labour”.

“It’s offensive and smacks of arrogance,” Labour Deputy Minister inkosi Phathekile Holomisa said in response to a report into employment equity compliance that found.

A total of 41 employers were issued with director-general recommendations and given 60 days to comply with the recommendations after interrogation and review, while nine employers are being prosecuted for failure to prepare employment equity plans.

Among some of the companies already referred for prosecution are Gooderson, Clientele Legal, Clientele Life, Mazor Aluminium, Mazor Steel and Spanjaard Limited. The companies will be prosecuted in the Labour Court and magistrate’s courts.

The areas identified as pockets of noncompliance include “lack of properly constituted consultative forums,employers preparing EE plans that are not informed by a proper audit and analysis; assigned senior EE managers are junior staff, who do not have the necessary authority or resources to execute their mandate, and employment equity plans prepared that do not comply with the requirements of legislation”.

The Department of Labour is reviewing 72 JSE-listed companies operating in different sectors that were identified as subject of reviews. The reviews started in July and will continue till December.

The Director-General Reviews form part of a legislative requirement that empowers the labour director-general to conduct reviews to determine the extent to which an employer is complying with the act.

The reviewed companies are in the finance and business, electricity, gas (chemical) and water, construction, manufacturing, retail & motor trade, catering, and accommodation sectors.

The Department of Labour revealed to The New Age recently that other companies being inspected include Pioneer Foods, Afrimat Concrete Products, Clientele Life, Curro Private School, Taste Holdings, Sovereign Foods, Rhodes Foods and many more. The chief director for statutory and advocacy services at the department, Fikiswa Mncanca, issued a stern caution that if a company does not have a plan, it could be fined R1.5m.

Those failing to report on EE plans will also be subjected to a penalty of R1.5m. She said that if a company has reported on EE plans but is found not to have an EE plan, it will be taken to criminal courts for prosecutions to enforce compliance.

Commission for Employment Equity chairperson Tabea Kabinde said EE statistics told the real story of apartheid. She said despite the commission’s efforts last year through sector engagements to engage CEOs, these were not interested, instead they chose to “delegate junior employees” to interact with the commission.

Kabinde said the sector engagements turned into a “lamenting exercise” and demonstrated a lack of will from company boards. She lamented the practice of gatekeeping, which she said was preventing transformation. Mncanca said:

“We have been talking about transformation and nothing seems to be happening. Transformation should not just end on paper. Also, transformation should not happen just because the Department of Labour is conducting national DG Reviews.

“The department ‘has arrived’ to enforce compliance with EE legislation.” The Commission for Employment Equity is a statutory body which advises the labour minister on any matter concerning the act, including policy and matters pertaining to the implementation of the act.

-THELMA NGOMA|thelman@thenewage.co.za