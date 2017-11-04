Not good enough, says Swansea manager Clement

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has demanded an improvement from his players after a fifth defeat in six games left them in the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.

The Welsh club managed only two attempts on target in the 1-0 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion and have now lost five of their opening six games at the Liberty Stadium, scoring a miserly four goals in the process.

Bournemouth’s late winner at Newcastle United meant Swansea will head into the international break in the relegation zone and Clement admits their current level is not good enough.

“My summary of that is if we play at that level and that standard, we cannot be expected to win games,” Clement said.

“We have lost seven games (in the league), six by one goal. The margin of the results is tight, but on the level of that performance, I can’t say we deserve anything.

“Overall the performance wasn’t at the level required to get a point, never mind a win.”

Glenn Murray scored the only goal of the game in the first half and Swansea, who have managed only seven league goals this season, were incapable of finding a way back.

Swansea’s only chance came in stoppage time when Luciano Narsingh thumped a shot against the crossbar.

Clement’s team were booed off at the end and he said confidence was at a low ebb.

“At the moment we are in a really bad moment, no question about that,” he said. “Together, with me at the front, we have to find a way to get a victory.

“We might have to grind out a result somewhere, to win ugly, to get out of this run we are on.”

