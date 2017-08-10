Nothing to celebrate in no-confidence victory – SACP

TALK of a possible seismic political shift failed to materialise yesterday with President Jacob Zuma defeating the vote of no confidence – however two branches of the tripartite alliance remain concerned about the state it is in moving forward.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) said there was nothing to celebrate. “We still maintain our initial call that we need to have a political council (for the alliance) that must discuss the state of the movement and the problems we think the country and the movement are facing,” SACP acting spokesperson Mhlekwa Nxumalo said.

The SACP and Cosatu have been hypercritical of Zuma’s leadership – or lack thereof – with the SACP even resolving to contest future elections independently from the ANC.

Nxumalo said there needed to be a common programme on how to confront the issues that linger, in so doing the alliance would know what to do moving forward. “We cannot say after the vote of no confidence, as an alliance partner, that there is an action plan.

“However, we urge a meeting to be held as soon as possible so that the alliance can have a joint discussion and not only about the issues within the ANC,” Nxumalo said.

Whether or not the results of the vote of no confidence were a victory for Zuma or the ANC, Nxumalo said the ANC was able to defend the movement in the face of an attack from opposition parties.

“The problem that we have coming out from opposition parties was that they did not leave the ANC to come up with its own way of removing Zuma,” Nxumalo said. Meanwhile, Cosatu reiterated the victory in the vote of no confidence was the ANC’s as it still demanded Zuma be recalled.

Cosatu will host a political commission today where an analysis on all matters, that took place before, during and after the vote of no confidence, will be conducted. An official statement will be made afterwards, it said.

“Our next plan of action will not be dictated by opposition parties and in relation to what they want to do after the vote, as Cosatu will not be part of that,” Cosatu said.

REFILWE MAGASHULE news@thenewage.co.za