Nothing unusual about deploying SANDF at SONA : Min Mahlobo

Minister of State Security David Mahlobo says that there is nothing unusual about deploying 441 soldiers at the State Of Nation Address.

Speaking to Africa News Network ahead of President Zuma’s State of the Nation Address Mahlobo said that it was not unprecedented that soldiers are deployed to State Of Nation Address.

“It is unfortunate for those people who gave a narrative, of saying its unprecedented that soldiers are deployed to State Of Nation Address,” Mahlobo said.

He further said parliament had a responsibility to protect its precinct, adding that it was the Job of the South African Police Service’s duty to maintain law and order but if needed be, other security cluster can assist in making sure there’s order.

However, Parliament Secretary Gengezi Mgidlana had yesterday told the media that soldiers would have nothing to with maintaining law and order in parliament.

This comes after President Jacob Zuma announced the “deployment of 441 SANDF members to maintain law and order with the SAPS for SONA”.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) condemned President Jacob Zuma move of deploying SANDF to parliament. The party stated that the deployment of the army was a “declaration of war” on South Africans.

“We condemn this initiative as the unleashing of the army on the people of South Africa. It must be seen as the declaration of War on citizens, which means Zuma is planning to murder those he disagrees with at the Sona,” said EFF.

The army is usually seen outside the Parliament precinct performing official duties like the 21 gun salute and giving the President the guard of honour. DA’s chief whip said it is concerning that the SANDF will now be performing the task of security personnel.

Last year parliament deployed VIP security personnel in parliament which resulted in throwing out members of the EFF out of parliament in the first half hour of the session. This was after party member’s heckled president Zuma and rose on numerous points of order as the president tried to speak.

State Security minister emphasised that this was a normal thing to do adding that unless there were things people were planning to that government was not aware of.

