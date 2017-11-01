NPA collects another 40 pupil statements

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has collected another 40 statements from Soweto Primary School pupils in relation to the 57-year-old scholar patroller accused of sexually assaulting 87 pupils from the school.

This is in addition to the 15 statements the NPA already had when the accused made his first appearance in court.

Based on the first 15 statements, the man has been charged with three counts of rape and eight counts of sexual abuse.

The prosecution yesterday said they were waiting for the remaining 32 pupils to make their statements.

The man appeared in the Protea North Magistrate’s court yesterday where his case was postponed to November 30 for further investigations.

The accused will remain behind bars until his next appearance.

He had abandoned his bail application during his appearance last month.

Meanwhile the Gauteng education department says a task team is working closely to help parents and pupils deal with the trauma.

“We have a task team working closely on this matter and have made sure that we work together with parents so that everyone can be represented. We don’t want to only focus on stakeholders and forget the parents,” Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

In response to the spate of sexual assaults of pupils, Gauteng Premier David Makhura has appointed a special executive committee to ascertain the levels of sexual violence and put measures in place to ensure the safety of pupils in schools.

The committee is made up of education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane and social development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza, who will work closely with non-governmental organisations on gender education in schools.

During an engagement meeting Nkosi-Malobane issued a stern warning to Gauteng patrollers against the abuse of children especially by people entrusted with protecting children in schools.

She said vetting would be conducted to ensure the department employs well-mannered patrollers.

“All patrollers found not to have been vetted will be dismissed and taken off the roll. It is important that patrollers maintain a high level of discipline and ensure their integrity is not in question,” Nkosi-Malobane said.

SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE

shonisanit@thenewage.co.za