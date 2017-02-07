NPO makes mark in informal settlement

Lerato Park informal settlement is one of the most crime-ridden communities in the province, it doesn’t have tap water, there is no electricity and there are still no tarred roads. But there is hope, brought about by a man and a woman, whose mission is to improve the living conditions of the people in this community.

Although living in the same poor community, Lydia Botlhaleboile, 45, and Andries Botha, 57, have started a recycling plant and vegetable garden but unfortunately, because of the drought, the plants died and they could not sell anything.

Botha said he was devastated when he could not make a living through his vegetables.

“I tried by all means to try to resuscitate tem but nothing worked. I just couldn’t keep it running without sufficient water,” Botha said. “After our garden, we just did not know what to do and we needed to explore new ways.”

Botha said he and Botlhaleboile then decided to start collecting plastic bottles and paper from all over the township. The couple collect plastic bottles, paper, lids and tyres.

“We started walking around collecting plastic bottles but after selling them to a nearby recycling plant, they ripped us off,” he said.

“It was then when we decided to rather establish our own company – an NPO, aptly named Bancedeni Ngabantu with 35 people. But now there is only five left. Many began dropping out, disgruntled as the money was not coming in.”

Before starting, Botha together with Botlhaleboile went through a training workshop offered by the Paper Recycling Association of South Africa (Prasa).

Botlhaleboile said she was excited about the training and said it really inspired confidence in them and she would use the knowledge gained to develop the business. “They trained us about paper collection and gave us information about the collection of milk and juice cartons,” she said.

“We learned about entrepreneurship and they enlightened us about the basics of starting a small business, financial aspects of a business, research and also business planning. This process has been very helpful to us and we took so much from it. Since then, we have received 10 rubbish bins from the department of environmental affairs.”

Botlhaleboile said they wanted to expand their business and make sure people living on landfill sites operated under their company.

“At the end of the day, we hope that these landfill sites become an economic boost for people living in Kimberley,” she said.

NOMUSA MVUBU

nomusam@thenewage.co.za