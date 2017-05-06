Nqaba Bhanga elected as DA Eastern Cape Leader

Nqaba Bhanga has been elected as Eastern Cape Leader of the Democratic Alliance, the party announced on Saturday.

The party has held its provincial congress in East London over the past two days.

“While the election was a close one, a clear winner emerged by a majority of votes. The vote and the vote count proceeded without a single query, objection or contest, and that is testament to the DA commitment to free and fair elections,” Anchen Dreyer said in a statement.

The DA was indebted to the outgoing DA Eastern Cape Leadership, and especially Athol Trollip, as he now focuses on bringing increasing change to Nelson Mandela Bay, she said.

The announcement of the new leader was made in his absence, leading to some speculation on what had happened to him. But soon after Bhanga returned and addressed the congress.

Provincial leader: Nqaba Bhanga

Two deputy provincial leaders: Bobby Stevenson and Terence Fritz

Provincial Chairperson: Andrew Whitfield

Three deputy provincial chairpersons: Yusuf Cassim, KobusBotha and Marshall Von Buchenroder The DA congratulates the successful candidates. – ANN7 reporter