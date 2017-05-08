NSFAS application system slammed

The South African Students Congress (Sasco) has criticised the new online application system by National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) saying its implementation has been “a far cry from successful” this year.

The student movement said while the initiative may have sounded “progressive” on paper it had failed many students.

“These failures have caused many students to sleep in police stations, churches, libraries, garages and toilets. Many students unable to survive such harsh conditions return home disappointed and despondent.

“The pinnacle of the NSFAS system is its late payment of textbook allowances, while the same system uses academic performance as fundamental criteria to qualify students for funding,” Sasco president Thabo Moloja said.

“The new dysfunctional system of NSFAS must immediately be replaced by a functional system, lest we decide to unleash the wrath of unhappy and suffering students in the direction of NSFAS.”

NSFAS has, however, dismissed claims that the system was ineffective.

“Before the full implementation of the centralised system, students would apply for NSFAS funding annually on campus and funded students would receive their funding through the institution.

“The role of NSFAS at the time was only to administer funds to institutions for claims received. NSFAS was not involved in evaluating applications and a student’s eligibility,” NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said.

“The centralised system allows NSFAS to have a direct relationship with approved students from the time they apply for funding, once they are approved, throughout their academic life cycle, once the student graduates and once the student is employed and eligible to start repayments.”

Last Friday Sasco marched to the head office of NSFAS in Cape Town, to demand, among other things, the immediate payment of all residence, food, transport and textbook allowances. The movement is expected to embark on another march to the offices of the Higher Education Department in Pretoria today.

Last week the NSFAS urged students to sign their loan agreement forms or risk losing their funding for the year.

More than 63000 students are yet to sign on the dotted line and without the signature, NSFAS said, the money could not be released to them.

Students can sign the forms at their respective universities and technical and vocational education and training colleges. Mamabolo said there had been more than 8000 contact details provided by students that had become invalid, making it difficult for them to receive their funding notifications.

