NSFAS re-opens window for funding

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has opened the second window for students who would failed to apply for funding for 2017 on Monday.

NSFAS Spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said: “The second window is to help those that have secured spaced at universities and colleges and have passed matric but did not for one reason or another did not make application for NSFAS.”

Mamabolo added that this is another opportunity to ensure that students get their finances in shape for 2017.

The amount allocated is due to be confirmed by the Department of Higher Education and Training said Mamabolo.

“Last year we did get over R15 billion, which is going to be more or less the same amount that we will be getting this year,” said Mamabolo.

The funding application period is set to close on the 20 January 2017, for those who wish to study at universities.

However, those who wish to study at Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges application also open today and close on 14 February 2017.

Almost 300 applications were received by the schenme during the first window of applications in August.

The scheme wants to assist those matriculants of 2016 who passed well and have secured a place at universities and colleges.

Department of Basic Education said more than 150 000 learners passed with access to Bachelors Degree.

Meanwhile, several universities have indicated their shortages of spaces for first year students.

Mamabolo reiterated that those who have NSFAS funding and have not secured space at tertiary institutions will have their funding redirected, as the scheme funds those who have secured spaces.

-TNA Reporter