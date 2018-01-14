Ntshangase’s ‘champagne and killer pass’ on show on Amakhosi debut

JUST a few days after Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Siphelele Ntshangase said that the only missing puzzle at the club was his “champagne and killer pass”, coach Steve Komphela believes he has justified that statement.

Ntshangase made his debut for Amakhosi in their 2-1 victory over Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday, coming in as a sub to inject new life into Chiefs attack.

Moments after his introduction, Ntshangase played a role in Chiefs’ winning goal as his pass was met by Joseph Malongoane before Dumisani Zuma connected to score the second and hand Komphela all three points.

Komphela was impressed with Ntshangase’s contribution and believes there is a lot to come from the 24 year old once he is settled at the club.

“In terms of his ability, I think everybody has seen the bit of what he can give. One, in terms of game intelligence. You can see he is somebody who thinks,” Komphela said.

“He fits more the profile of a No10 and you could see he made an attempt he made space where there was no space on the sides. No space in front, the only space which was available was just above, he did exactly that by producing the killer pass.

“It doesn’t happen too often that when there is no space anywhere else in the park, there must be space somewhere and he did that.

We hope there will be more of that.

“He’s got good technical abilities.

Shot range and long range. Inter passes, he is accurate. Things that we know we have to work on.

“We trained with him for only one session, one technical session and we hope he will gel.”

Komphela added that Ntshangase was not arrogant when he said the club was missing his services as he feels he is just confident.

“With regards to arrogance, there is a very fine line between arrogance and confidence. Sometimes when you portray your own confidence and pronounce it, it comes across as a bit of arrogance.

“But it is nice to have sports people with that bit of confidence, we just need to be part of his understanding and we hope people understand that is confidence. An athlete must have confidence.”

The win on Saturday saw Chiefs cut the gap between them and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to five points. Komphela feels the race is wide open and anyone can still win it.

Chiefs next match is against Baroka FC on Sunday at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

