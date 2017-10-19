Ntsiki Mazwai urges people to name and shame rapists

Poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai have on Wednesday called on people to name and shame their rapists.

This comes after Mazwai alleged that she was also raped by kwaito star and convicted rapist, Bricks.

After Mazwai’s post, several people took to Twitter to share their stories.

Name your rapist…..the time is now…..sibaninzi — ntsikimazwai.com (@ntsikimazwai) October 18, 2017

Im still not comfy to talk about it 😢😭 , it happe d 6 years ago….. — Nolwazi (@NozaMbata) October 19, 2017

My cousin I was 12. 😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 my parents did not believe me — Maureen Masvanhise (@tameekas_mommy) October 19, 2017

I never really knew that it was rape because it was my boyfriend. Went to a party, got drunk and blacked out and when I woke up I had blood — PHUMI NORRIS 🌸 (@Official_Phumi) October 19, 2017

A radio DJ from Bloem. People wondered why I went crazy. Spent a few days in mental rehab but said nothing, didn’t share the real reason. — Tsholofelo Dumakude (@TsholulaM) October 19, 2017

Not ready, not sure if I will be, but one day at a time. It’s been 10years. — Tsholofelo Dumakude (@TsholulaM) October 19, 2017

My grandfather and some group of guys from my kasi — Tsholo Mokotjomela (@vee_eigh) October 18, 2017

True the minute I owned up and started talking my entire family disowned me, my gran even passed away without him owning up to his mess — Tsholo Mokotjomela (@vee_eigh) October 18, 2017

My uncle — Nino Coffeetographer (@Yandie_Nino) October 18, 2017

my uncle but he’s long gone piece of rubbish. I was only 8 for *f* sakes. He’s burning in hell thou — zimasa hloma (@zimmimie) October 18, 2017

Molested by our church usher 9, extended fam Uncle 13, a friend of a friend called Sam at 26, I couldn’t scream or move I felt cold… — Confuckulatin Being✒ (@JayNestaMay) October 18, 2017

My boyfriend , he carried on even after I told me I didn’t want to. I never realized it was rape until I told a friend. I still hate him — Black eagle (@ngongoma_lihle) October 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Singer Jennifer Ferguson has on Wednesday accused a South African Football Association (SAFA) boss of rape through a Facebook post that has sparked another debate on gender-based violence on social media.

-TNA Reporter