Ntsiki Mazwai urges people to name and shame rapists

Poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai have on Wednesday called on people to name and shame their rapists.

This comes after Mazwai alleged that she was also raped by kwaito star and convicted rapist, Bricks.

After Mazwai’s post, several people took to Twitter to share their stories.

Meanwhile, Singer Jennifer Ferguson has on Wednesday accused a South African Football Association (SAFA) boss of rape through a Facebook post that has sparked another debate on gender-based violence on social media.

-TNA Reporter 

