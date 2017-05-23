NUM confirms GM workers’ retrenchments

The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (NUMSA) has on Tuesday confirmed that General Motors SA has issued a notice of retrenchment.

This comes after General Motors announced last week that it would be disinvesting from South Africa and has sold its local operations to Isuzu.

Numsa acting spokeswoman Phakamani Hlubi said the management of General Motors met with Numsa on Monday as part of consultation and it confirmed that it is winding down manufacturing operations locally.

“The company has confirmed that out of a total workforce of 1500 people, close to 600 workers are to be retrenched by July 2017,” said Hlubi.

Numsa has raised concerns about the impact these job losses will have on workers and their families.

GM intends to cease the local manufacturing and sales of Chevrolet vehicles in the domestic market by the end of the year.

“After a thorough assessment of our South African operations, we believe it is best for Isuzu to integrate our light commercial vehicle manufacturing operations into its African business,” Stefan Jacoby, GM executive vice-president and president of GM International, said.

“We determined that continued or increased investment in manufacturing in South Africa would not provide GM the expected returns of other global investment opportunities.”

GMSA informed employees and unions of the announcements.

The company has established support centres for employees. It said it would also work closely with affected dealers on a robust transition plan.

-TNA Reporter