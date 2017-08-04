NUMSA calls for SAA board’s resignation

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) general secretary Irvin Jim has called for the removal of the current board at the South African Airways (SAA).

Jim was addressing workers outside Southern Sun Hotel, OR Tambo International Airport on Friday during a march against the escalating crisis at SAA.

The government had to guarantee to give R2.3 billion in order for the airline to honour Standard Chartered bank debt.

“It’s financial problems are caused by poor management and corruption, nothing more, and our members are suffering under the burden of poor working conditions and low wages as a result of this disastrous situation,” said NUMSA acting spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi.

She added that “corruption at SAA is rife, it’s clear that the state owned entity is being looted. The report by Ernst & Young paints a picture of rampant mismanagement, fraud and corruption. SAA has lost billions because of tender irregularities. It is clear that the SOE is being looted”.

SAA has refused to increase wages for the majority of workers, including the cabin crew, ground staff, cargo staff, and technical staff, but it is willing to continue paying out generous packages to the pilots, who are white and male.

Pilots at SAA are pampered and they receive lucrative benefits at the expense of the majority of workers.

NUMSA has lodged a dispute through the CCMA and meditation on these and other issues will take place soon.

“We hope to reach an agreement soon because if talks fail, then we may have to resort to a strike. We hope to reach an agreement soon because if talks fail, then we may have to resort to a strike,” said Hlubi.

