Numsa insists that free higher education is feasible

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) says President Jacob Zuma should ignore the findings of the Herher Commission and immediately implement free quality decolonized education today.

The much-anticipated report released on Monday dismissed the possibility of free university education and instead proposed that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) be replaced by a new scheme, the income contingency loan (ICL) system.

However, Numsa on Thursday has labelled the commissions finding as “rubbish” and insists that the provision of free higher education is feasible.

“NUMSA rejects, with the contempt it deserves, the findings of the Herher Commission. The insistence on loans as a means of accessing education is nothing more than slavery through indebtedness.

“It is a way to sustain the racial inequalities between the rich white and emerging black middle-class children and the poor African children,” Numsa General Secretary, Irvin Jim said in a statement.

According to the cost-sharing model proposed by the commission commercial banks will issue government-guaranteed loans to students, repayable by the student upon graduation and attainment of a specific income threshold.

However, Numsa argues that the government should not guarantee loans.

“NUMSA has consistently said that if the ANC was genuine about radical economic transformation it would nationalize the commanding heights of the economy, including the banks, mines and land. Doing this would drastically expand the capacity of the fiscus to adequately respond to the needs of the working class majority.

“It would mean that the state would have enough resources to ensure universal access to quality housing, healthcare and decolonized education.”

NUMSA also said they reject the proposal that students from TVET colleges receive a fully subsidized education.

“Doing this will ensure that TVET colleges remain under-resourced, under-funded and overcrowded, as has always been the case.”

Earlier today Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said that Cabinet had yesterday discussed the report but it was deliberating on its recommendations.

Kubayi-Ngubane said that President Zuma will in due course make an announcement after the report has been processed by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Higher Education Funding and the Presidential Fiscal Committee.

“Cabinet calls on all South Africans to study the report and its implications for the country while the recommendations are being considered by the government.”

The report has polarised society since its release.

The ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal rejected some of the recommendations saying it discriminates against the poor who will be penalised by the scrapping of NSFAS.

“We are rejecting the scrapping of NSFAS. It seeks to empower commercial banks who will be providing the loans with the state acting as collateral,” said ANCYL KZN spokesperson Kwazi Mshengu.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) said it was deeply concerned about how Zuma handled the process and the circumstances in which he finally released the report.

“Zuma ultimately released the report under duress, facing a threat of imminent court action. The SACP will study the report in anticipation of the government’s response, particularly the outcome of the interministerial committee on higher education funding and the presidential fiscal committee.”

The DA said it welcomed the release of the fees report after continued pressure from the party.

“Zuma, who has been studying the report for more than two months now, must tell South Africa whether or not this report will form the basis of the ANC government’s new funding model for higher education.”

