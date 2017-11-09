Numsa not opposed to NMW ‘in principle’

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has said it is not opposed to National Minimum Wage (NMW) in principle but it is opposed to the amount of R3500.

The union said the proposal is perpetuating a historical and continuing apartheid capitalist legacy of the super-exploitation of black and African labour.

“We are not opposed to the NMW in principle. We are opposed to the amount of R3500, which translates to a mere R20 per hour. The NMW in its current form has been set at a very low rate and therefore perpetuates the historical and continuing apartheid capitalist legacy of the super-exploitation of black and african labour. Its goal is to reinforce inequality by ensuring a pool of cheap African labour which can be exploited by capital,” Numsa acting spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi said.

Numsa made the comments ahead of sessions into the NMW as well as proposed changes to Labour Law legislation, hosted by the Department of Labour.

The session is expected to be held in Johannesburg at the Turffontein Racecourse.

The union stated its reasons for rejecting the current NMW, stating a Marikana incident as one of the reasons for the rejection. It said worker demands of R12500 per month were justifiable and reasonable given that for the last 23 years, the government had failed to improve basic living and working conditions for the working class majority.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the NWM in February and it came into effect on May 1. During the announcement of the NMW the deputy president told Parliament that all stakeholders had signed the agreement, except for the Congress on South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

Ramaphosa advised companies who couldn’t afford the minimum wage to avoid retrenchment and apply for exemption instead.

At the same time, Numsa said it rejected the proposed Accord and Code of Good Practice which has been signed by the National Council of Trade Unions, the Federation of Unions of South Africa and Cosatu.

“The Accord states that we are against violence, intimidation and that we are committed to ensuring that we do not damage property when we go on strike. We reject this Accord because it is based on a racist belief that African workers are violent, without acknowledging that capitalism as a system is brutal on the working class.

Numsa further revealed that in the auto and engineering sectors, workers are earning almost twice as much as the NMW as a minimum rate, saying that it was because the working class fought long, hard, bitter battles to improve wages as well as basic working conditions.

-TNA Reporter