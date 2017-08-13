Nurse sentenced for stealing, selling ARVs

A 45-YEAR-OLD assistant nurse, who was arrested by the Hawks last year for illegally selling antiretrovirals (ARVs) stolen from the provincial department of health, was slapped with a four-year sentence with the option of R20000 fine by the Morebeng Regional Court on Friday.

Mokgadi Monica Ramusi, who worked at Makgatho Clinic in Botlokwa, was told by the court on Friday that half the sentence against her was suspended for five years. She was found guilty of contravention of the Medicine and Related Substance Act of 1965.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Matimba Malulele said the nurse was arrested by an undercover police officer posing as a client in the Polokwane city centre on June 28 last year.

“Following a tip-off that a woman was selling ARVs to customers at a busy Polokwane city centre, an undercover police officer approached her and she attempted to sell him 24 sealed round bottles containing ARV medication for R7500. She was then arrested,” Maluleke said.

Provincial health department welcomed the sentence, saying it was testimony that the fight against corruption was bearing fruit.

Ramusi was however still expected to report for duty pending a decision by the MEC for health and the SA Nursing Council, department spokesperson Thabiso Teffo said yesterday.

“Ramusi went through our internal disciplinary processes and was sentenced to three months suspension from duty without pay. But now the court findings changed the situation and further outcomes from the SANC and the MEC will be communicated to the media timeously.”

MONTSHO MATLALA

montshom@thenewage.co.za