Nurses demand better service and treatment

Nurses took to the streets yesterday to highlight their plight and honour nurses who died in the line of duty. Members of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) marched to the Department of Health, the South African Nursing Council, Treasury and the Department of Public Service and Administration in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum.

“Our patients are our priority and therefore our efforts, our sweat and our pleas should not fall on deaf ears. It is this department that ignored advice from stakeholders not to transfer mentally ill patients to unregistered NGOs,” Denosa president Simon Hlungwani said.

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini, who joined the march, said: “The march represents a united voice of the workers in the public service. We are not monkeys, we don’t eat peanuts so don’t give us peanuts.”

The memorandum highlighted the issue of marginalising nurses and workers when implementing National Health Insurance.

“Perceived marginalisation of nurses could impact negatively in the realisation of reaching health targets and the overall provision of quality nursing care to the entire population,” Hlungwani said.

The nurses demanded sufficient allocation in the healthcare budget.

“We demand provision of basic equipment from credible and accredited service providers for workers to render optimal care to the community,” the memorandum said.

Security was also a pressing issue as episodes of violence are either unreported or records are not properly maintained. They demanded the government hire permanent security personnel and train and equip them to man these facilities around the clock.

Denosa demanded the decentralisation of the SA Nursing Council to put an end to long queues and unnecessary travelling by nurses.

They also demanded adequate staffing at state hospitals.

“The private sector is adequately staffed and serves less than 15% of the population compared to the severely understaffed public sector. We serve the majority who are unable to afford private care. We work long hours with 30 minutes for lunch. We are abused and victimised every day and at times we work with psychiatric patients without being protected,” one of the nurses said.

OF RAMABOPA

news@thenewage.co.za