Nursing profession celebrated

Free State Health department will on Friday celebrate ​International Nurses day in Sasolburg at Harry Gwala Multipurpose centre.

The department is set to celebrate the day under the theme of “Nurses a force for change, improving health systems resilience”.

Departmental spokesperson Mondli Mvambi says the international Nurses day is been celebrated around the world on May 12.

Mvambi said this was a way of celebrating the hard work done by nurses on daily basic, adding that it was also in the spirit of celebrating Florence Nightingale​’s​ birthday.

Health MEC, Butana Khompela reiterated the fact that nursing was the largest health care profession in the world.

“Nurses are often the only health professionals accessible to many people in their lifetime. So nurses are particularly well placed and often the most innovative in reaching underserved and disadvantaged population,” Khompela said.

He added that nurses were taught to understand the complex nature of maintaining health and wellness and the impact of psycho-social, economic factors, such as poverty, unemployment and demographic diversity of populations and communities.

Meanwhile, Mvambi told the ​ANN7 that the MEC opened doors for constructive engagement in order to improve the conditions of service and preserve the waning respectability of the profession.

The department has made great strides, in making sure they bring service delivery to the poorest of the poor communities, by building state of the art facilities in small towns.

The department built one of the best health facilities in a small town of Trompsburg in Xhariep district, to help accommodate patients in and around areas in the district.

-Sipho Jack