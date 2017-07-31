NWU in drive to recruit top students

THE North West University (NWU) has launched a campaign to recruit the cream of the 2017 matric class for its 2018 academic year.

For years, the NWU has been seen as a last choice by many but it is shaking off that tradition and wants to emerge as a contender for the best brains.

This is buttressed by the overwhelming number of applications it has been receiving in the last couple of years.

NWU vice-chancellor Prof Dan Kgwadi met about 1200 prospective students during a mini-open day event held at the Mahikeng campus.

He told the aspiring students that NWU is now a university of choice as the renewed focus to become a unitary institution will only guarantee superior academic excellence.

For years, the NWU has operated on the basis of three semi-autonomous campuses where same programmes had different course outlines. Some campuses were more resourced than others in terms of human and even material support.

All this will end under the new dispensation allowing for students to have uniform degrees.

Kgwadi reminded the prospective students to use the remainder of 2017 to make one of the most important choices ever – career choices and relevant fields of study.

“It is my wish that you join our tightly woven university, a community spread across two provinces that not only celebrates excellence, but also the richness of cultural diversity, the freedom of academic inquiry and the spirit of innovation,” he said.

The mini-open day also presented an ideal opportunity for the pupils to explore the wide range of study options available at the NWU’s eight faculties.

They managed to talk to academic and support staff to get first-hand information regarding the academic offerings of the university, as well as the support services that are in place to assist students.

“As a university, diversity is important and out of the 72000 registered students (making us the second largest university in South Africa), there are no less than 35 language groupings and more than 30 different cultures represented,” Kgwadi said.

Earlier this year, Kgwadi said that it was the name of the university that had to be projected, not individual campuses, as had been the case in the past.

“We are seen and judged as a unitary university, which means that our programmes have to be on par (internally and externally), there should be an equitable spread of our teaching staff (in terms of their qualifications, experience and levels of seniority), our provision of services and facilities has to be of a similar quality on all campuses and the student experience has to be equivalent and equitable,” he said.

The university will now have eight faculties whose human and material resources will be shared across all campuses and for it to work, Kgwadi said cooperation was needed between staff members and faculty leaders.

“Key to achieving our shared dream, and to our ongoing success, is that we will need to forge new relationships – between deans and deputy deans, between directors and deputy-directors, and between members of schools and subject groups.

“We will have to be creative in how we communicate across campuses, all the while keeping in mind that the new across-campus faculties are the building blocks of the new, transformed and ever transforming NWU,” he said.

He commended the enthusiasm shown by staff members who are ready to run with the new system.

Once the new set-up is complete, the profile of the university has to be built, especially on the teaching, learning and research output.

Already, the NWU is the second largest institution after the University of South Africa in terms of student enrolment and it seeks to be among the best.

Kgwadi said that there was a need for dialogue on a number of issues that would add to the dream the university sought to achieve. “One such a topic which must form part of our ongoing dialogue is how we should renew our curricula to meet the legitimate calls for decolonisation.

“We cannot shy away from this and must come to grips with what it could imply for every subject and students’ life in general.

“Another dimension of this curriculum renewal is remaining relevant and responsive to national needs. This includes producing high-level people power for our economy and meeting the ongoing challenges of industry, in particular the needs of our unfolding knowledge economy.

To stay relevant we have continuously to change for the better,” he said.

It is envisaged that NWU’s Mahikeng learning site will have a medical school opened soon, enhancing not only the profile of the university but that of Mahikeng as the provincial capital.

